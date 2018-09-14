‘Modern Family’ will kill off a ‘significant character’ next season

Modern Family is entering its 10th season later this month and a “significant character on the series” will die with the death becoming “a moving event and an event that has repercussions across several episodes.”
“We’re handling some bigger life events in this season,” co-creator Christopher Lloyd told Entertainment Weekly. “We do deal with a death, which is certainly a topic that families have to deal with, and on television, it’s not easy to do because that’s a heavy subject. But at the same time, it would seem unusual for a family not to go through it.”
The series stars Eric Stonestreet, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Ed O’Neill, Ty Burrell, Julie Bowen, Sofia Vergara, Ariel Winter, Sarah Hyland, Rico Rodriguez, Nolan Gould, Aubrey Anderson-Emmons and Jeremy Maguire.
Stonestreet, who plays Cameron Tucker on the series, joked about the upcoming death of the “significant character” on Twitter, tagging Tyler Ferguson, who plays Mitchell Pritchett.
Many fans took to Twitter to try to figure out which character will be making a sad exit when the new season airs on Sept. 26.Follow @KatieScottNews
