Entertainment
September 14, 2018 12:58 pm

‘Modern Family’ will kill off a ‘significant character’ next season

By National Online Journalist, Smart Living & Entertainment  Global News

'Modern Family' celebrates its milestone 200th episode! Gloria has to rush Phil to the hospital for an emergency surgery after he experiences some intense stomach pains and rallies the entire family to be by his side on 'Modern Family.'

Richard Cartwright via Getty Images
A A

Modern Family is entering its 10th season later this month and a “significant character on the series” will die with the death becoming “a moving event and an event that has repercussions across several episodes.”

Story continues below

“We’re handling some bigger life events in this season,” co-creator Christopher Lloyd told Entertainment Weekly. “We do deal with a death, which is certainly a topic that families have to deal with, and on television, it’s not easy to do because that’s a heavy subject. But at the same time, it would seem unusual for a family not to go through it.”

READ MORE: Jackson Odell, ‘The Goldbergs’ actor, found dead at age 20

The series stars Eric StonestreetJesse Tyler Ferguson, Ed O’Neill, Ty Burrell, Julie Bowen, Sofia VergaraAriel WinterSarah Hyland, Rico Rodriguez, Nolan Gould, Aubrey Anderson-Emmons and Jeremy Maguire.

Stonestreet, who plays Cameron Tucker on the series, joked about the upcoming death of the “significant character” on Twitter, tagging Tyler Ferguson, who plays Mitchell Pritchett.

READ MORE: Ariel Winter rants about paparazzi, deletes Twitter account

Many fans took to Twitter to try to figure out which character will be making a sad exit when the new season airs on Sept. 26.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Modern Family
modern family cast
modern family character death
modern family death
modern family final season
modern family gloria
modern family jay
modern family kills off character
modern family last season
modern family phil
modern family season 10

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News