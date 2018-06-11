Jackson Odell, ‘The Goldbergs’ actor, found dead at age 20
Jackson Odell, who played Ari Caldwell on The Goldbergs from 2013-2015, has died at the age of 20.
Odell was found unresponsive in his Tarzana, Calif., residence in the San Fernando Valley on June 8, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.
The cause of death is pending an autopsy. No foul play is suspected.
READ MORE: Anthony Bourdain, famed author and chef, dead at 61
His family released a statement on Twitter confirming the news.
“The Odell family has lost our beloved son and brother, Jackson Odell, on Friday. He will always be a shining light and a brilliant, loving and talented soul. He had so much more to share. Our family will always carry that truth forward. Our wish is that the rest of the world who knew and loved him does as well.”
“We are now going to try to make sense of our immeasurable loss privately. We will not be making anymore statements.”
READ MORE: First trailer for Jim Carrey TV show ‘Kidding’ released, and it’s a heartbreaker
Odell was known for his songwriting and he had guest starring roles on Private Practice, Modern Family, Arrested Development and iCarly.
Modern Family costar Ariel Winter posted on Twitter about the loss. “Devastated to hear about the passing of Jackson Odell. I knew Jackson since we were 12 years old, and he even appeared in an episode of Modern Family.”
She continued: “We didn’t talk much as we entered into our high school years, but I’m glad I got to spend time with him before his end. Very hard for me to hear about anyone passing away, but someone so young really saddens me. Sending love to his family and friends.”
The Goldbergs costar, Charlie DePew, wrote on Twitter that Jackson was “a true talent.”
Many others took to social media to express their condolences once news of his passing spread.Follow @KatieScottNews
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.