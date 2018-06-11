Jackson Odell, ‘The Goldbergs’ actor, found dead at age 20

Jackson Odell, who played Ari Caldwell on The Goldbergs from 2013-2015, has died at the age of 20.

Odell was found unresponsive in his Tarzana, Calif., residence in the San Fernando Valley on June 8, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.

The cause of death is pending an autopsy. No foul play is suspected.

His family released a statement on Twitter confirming the news.

“The Odell family has lost our beloved son and brother, Jackson Odell, on Friday. He will always be a shining light and a brilliant, loving and talented soul. He had so much more to share. Our family will always carry that truth forward. Our wish is that the rest of the world who knew and loved him does as well.”

“We are now going to try to make sense of our immeasurable loss privately. We will not be making anymore statements.”

Odell was known for his songwriting and he had guest starring roles on Private Practice, Modern Family, Arrested Development and iCarly.

Modern Family costar Ariel Winter posted on Twitter about the loss. “Devastated to hear about the passing of Jackson Odell. I knew Jackson since we were 12 years old, and he even appeared in an episode of Modern Family.”

She continued: “We didn’t talk much as we entered into our high school years, but I’m glad I got to spend time with him before his end. Very hard for me to hear about anyone passing away, but someone so young really saddens me. Sending love to his family and friends.”

The Goldbergs costar, Charlie DePew, wrote on Twitter that Jackson was “a true talent.”

RIP Jackson Odell. I’m so happy that i got to know you. You were a true talent and an even truer person. — Charlie DePew (@CharlieDePew) June 10, 2018

Many others took to social media to express their condolences once news of his passing spread.

Jackson Odell was way too young to pass :( My heart goes out to his family during this time of grieving. Our Goldbergs family will miss him. RIP sweet Jackson. This is heartbreaking. — Aly & AJ (@alyandaj) June 10, 2018

Shocked to hear about the passing of Jackson Odell… we hadn’t seen him for a while, but he was a bright, sweet soul. Love and blessings to his family. — Wendi McLendon-Covey (@wendimclendonco) June 10, 2018

Rest In Peace Jackson Odell… you and your family meant a lot to me and I wish we hadn’t of distanced so much over the years. I’ll always remember you being my first kiss & just a fun goofy person who could make anyone laugh. I know you’re singing with the angels now. ❤️😇❤️ — Amber Frank (@ItsAmberFrank) June 10, 2018

No!! Jackson Odell was so insanely talented. Not just for random shows & movies, but for his music. Followed him on YT for yrs & made sure to include him in an article I did at my 1st internship yrs ago. Then went to see #ForeverMyGirl opening night to support his songwriting😢😭 https://t.co/XH2Wp7QRgx — Rachael Ellenbogen (@TheRachaelE) June 10, 2018