Richard Gere set to be a dad again at age 69

Richard Gere and his wife Alejandra Silva have confirmed they are expecting their first baby together.

The couple confirmed the pregnancy on Sunday.

“A very special moment just a few minutes ago . . . Getting blessings for our precious to come,” she wrote on Instagram with a photo that appeared to show the Dalai Lama blessing her baby bump and offering a blessing to the couple. “We couldn’t say it before telling HH Dalai Lama.”

READ MORE: Pope Francis praises George Clooney, Salma Hayek, and Richard Gere for work on global education

This will be the Runaway Bride actor’s second child. He has an 18-year-old son named Homer, from his marriage to model Carey Lowell. The pair ended their marriage in 2013 after 11 years together.

Silva also has a son named Albert, from her marriage to Govind Friedland.

READ MORE: Eddie Murphy expecting his 10th child

The 69-year-old actor married Silva, a Spanish publicist and activist, 35, at his ranch outside New York City in May.