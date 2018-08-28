Entertainment
August 28, 2018 12:40 pm

Eddie Murphy expecting his 10th child

By National Online Journalist, Smart Living & Entertainment  Global News

Paige Butcher, left, and Eddie Murphy attend the SNL 40th Anniversary Special at Rockefeller Plaza in New York on Feb. 15, 2015.

Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File
Eddie Murphy is about to be a father of 10.

The 57-year-old actor is and his girlfriend Paige Butcher are expecting their second child together.

“Eddie Murphy and longtime girlfriend Paige Butcher are pleased to announce that they are expecting their second child in December,” a representative for Murphy confirmed in a statement to People.

READ MORE: Charlie Murphy’s final tweet: ‘Release the past to rest’

Rumours first surfaced that the couple was expecting after Butcher was photographed with a visible baby bump last week.

In 2016, the couple welcomed their first child together, Izzy Oona Murphy. Their daughter was Butcher’s first child.

The Daddy Day Care actor is a father to five kids with ex-wife, Nicole Mitchell Murphy. They share four daughters — Bria, 28, Shayne, 23, Zola, 18, Bella, 16 — and a son named Miles, 25.

We are all so proud of you @zola.ivy

A post shared by Nicole Murphy (@nikimurphy) on

READ MORE: Eddie Murphy welcomes ninth child

Murphy also shares son Eric, 29, with Paulette McNeely and son Christian, 27, with Tamara Hood.

The actor also shares daughter, Angel, 11, with former Spice Girl Melanie (Mel B) Brown.

In 2016, Bria Murphy shared a family photo on Instagram of herself and her siblings. Murphy and Butcher are also in the photo.

“Merry Christmas!!! #MurphyFamily Photo by : @justwilliet,” Bria wrote in the caption.

🎄 Merry Christmas!!! #MurphyFamily Photo by : @justwilliet

A post shared by Bria (@bria_murphy) on

