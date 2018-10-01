Quebec election: Vanier-Les Rivières results

The electoral division of Vanier-Les Rivières is in the lower town area of Quebec City. It comprises the territory of the borough of Les Rivières.

Candidates

Coalition Avenir Québec: Mario Asselin

Parti Québécois: William Duquette

Quebec Liberal Party: Patrick Huot

Québec Solidaire: Monique Voisine

The incumbent in this riding was Liberal candidate Patrick Huot.

He was first elected to the National Assembly in the 2008 general election, but was defeated in 2012.

He was re-elected in 2014 with a 3,863 vote majority.

History

The riding, coming from the former electoral division of Saint-Sauveur, was created in 1890.

It was renamed Vanier in 1972, and Les Rivières was added to the name in 2011.

The name is in honour of Georges-Philias Vanier, a lawyer, Canadian Army officer, writer, diplomat and the Governor General of Canada from 1959 to 1967.

He is one of the founders of the 22nd Infantry Battalion, which became the Royal 22nd Regiment (The Van Doos) in 1920.

The former town of Vanier, whose territory corresponds to that of the electoral division, was named in his honour.

The Les Rivières portion of the name comes from the fact that the Saint-Charles, Lorette and du Berger rivers flow through the territory.