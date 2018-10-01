Quebec election: Soulanges results

The riding of Soulanges is located west of Montreal, bordering the province of Ontario.

It includes the municipalities of Rigaud, Hudson, Saint-Lazare and Saint-Zotique, among others.

Candidates

Coalition Avenir Québec: Marilyne Picard

Parti Québécois: Samuelle D.-Henry

Quebec Liberal Party: Lucie Charlebois

Québec Solidaire: Maxime Larue-Bourdages

The incumbent MNA going into the 2018 election was Lucie Charlebois.

She has been the MNA of Soulanges for the last 15 years.

Charlebois has held many political positions, including chief government whip from 2011 to 2012.

She was most recently minister for rehabilitation, youth protection, public health and healthy living, as well as minister responsible for the Montérégie region.

History

The riding of Soulanges was first created in 1853. It was then renamed Vaudreuil-Soulanges, but reverted back to Soulanges in 2001.

Throughout its history, the riding has flip-flopped between parties, but has remained loyal to the Liberals since 2003.

It elected Liberal Daniel Johnson Jr., who went on to be named premier of Quebec in 1994.