Quebec election: Argenteuil results
The riding of Argenteuil is in the Laurentians. It includes the areas of Lachute, Grenville-sur-la-Rouge and Morin-Heights.
Candidates
Coalition Avenir Québec: Agnès Grondin
Parti Québécois: Patrick Côté
Quebec Liberal Party: Bernard Bigras-Denis
Québec Solidaire: Céline Lachapelle
Yves St-Denis is seeking re-election as an independent MNA.
He was first elected in 2014 under the Quebec Liberal Party, but left the caucus in April 2018 amid sexual misconduct allegations.
History
Argenteuil was created in 1853.
The riding is named after Pierre d’Ailleboust d’Argenteuil, who was born in Quebec City from two prominent families in New France.
As a soldier, he participated in several peace missions and led multiple fur trade convoys.
