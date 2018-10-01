Politics
October 1, 2018 1:15 am

Quebec election: Argenteuil results

The riding of Argenteuil is in the Laurentians. It includes the areas of Lachute, Grenville-sur-la-Rouge and Morin-Heights.

Candidates

Coalition Avenir Québec: Agnès Grondin
Parti Québécois: Patrick Côté
Quebec Liberal Party: Bernard Bigras-Denis
Québec Solidaire: Céline Lachapelle

Yves St-Denis is seeking re-election as an independent MNA.

He was first elected in 2014 under the Quebec Liberal Party, but left the caucus in April 2018 amid sexual misconduct allegations.

History

Argenteuil was created in 1853.

The riding is named after Pierre d’Ailleboust d’Argenteuil, who was born in Quebec City from two prominent families in New France.

As a soldier, he participated in several peace missions and led multiple fur trade convoys.

Global News