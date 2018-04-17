Quebec politics

April 17, 2018 10:09 am
Updated: April 17, 2018 10:10 am

Quebec Liberal MNA withdraws from caucus after reports of sexual misconduct

Rachel Lau By Online Producer - Quebec  Global News

Yves St-Denis has recused himself from the Liberal caucus.

Yves St-Denis introduction video/Assemblée nationale du Québec
Yves St-Denis has recused himself from the Quebec Liberal caucus to sit as an independent after reports he sent a sexually explicit photo to a party employee.

READ MORE: ‘And then a man said it’: Concordia grad says read between the lines of sexual misconduct allegations

According to a report by Cogeco Nouvelles, St-Denis allegedly sent a sexual photo to the staff member in 2014, who complained to the party whip this year.

Sources tell The Canadian Press that St-Denis was told he would be dumped at a caucus meeting Tuesday afternoon if he didn’t leave of his own accord.

READ MORE: Quebec unveils multi-million dollar strategy to fight sexual assault

Cogeco Nouvelles also reported St-Denis is being investigated by Liberals after allegations by employees of psychological harassment and degrading and sexually charged remarks.

WATCH BELOW: Canada’s federal political parties handling sexual harassment allegations

The 54-year-old member for Argenteuil, in the Laurentians region, was elected to the National Assembly in 2014.

READ MORE: Concordia University reacts to sexual misconduct allegations

His information has already been removed from the Liberal party’s website.

— with files from The Canadian Press.

