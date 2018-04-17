Quebec Liberal MNA withdraws from caucus after reports of sexual misconduct
Yves St-Denis has recused himself from the Quebec Liberal caucus to sit as an independent after reports he sent a sexually explicit photo to a party employee.
READ MORE: ‘And then a man said it’: Concordia grad says read between the lines of sexual misconduct allegations
According to a report by Cogeco Nouvelles, St-Denis allegedly sent a sexual photo to the staff member in 2014, who complained to the party whip this year.
Sources tell The Canadian Press that St-Denis was told he would be dumped at a caucus meeting Tuesday afternoon if he didn’t leave of his own accord.
READ MORE: Quebec unveils multi-million dollar strategy to fight sexual assault
Cogeco Nouvelles also reported St-Denis is being investigated by Liberals after allegations by employees of psychological harassment and degrading and sexually charged remarks.
WATCH BELOW: Canada’s federal political parties handling sexual harassment allegations
The 54-year-old member for Argenteuil, in the Laurentians region, was elected to the National Assembly in 2014.
READ MORE: Concordia University reacts to sexual misconduct allegations
His information has already been removed from the Liberal party’s website.
— with files from The Canadian Press.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.