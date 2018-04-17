Quebec Liberal MNA withdraws from caucus after reports of sexual misconduct

Yves St-Denis has recused himself from the Quebec Liberal caucus to sit as an independent after reports he sent a sexually explicit photo to a party employee.

According to a report by Cogeco Nouvelles, St-Denis allegedly sent a sexual photo to the staff member in 2014, who complained to the party whip this year.

Liberal MNA Yves St-Denis leaves caucus to sit as independent after news report this am he sent sexual photo to Liberal employee #polqc Story continues below — Raquel Fletcher (@RaquelGlobal) April 17, 2018

Sources tell The Canadian Press that St-Denis was told he would be dumped at a caucus meeting Tuesday afternoon if he didn’t leave of his own accord.

Cogeco Nouvelles also reported St-Denis is being investigated by Liberals after allegations by employees of psychological harassment and degrading and sexually charged remarks.

The 54-year-old member for Argenteuil, in the Laurentians region, was elected to the National Assembly in 2014.

His information has already been removed from the Liberal party’s website.

