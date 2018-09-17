Halifax police renew calls for information in Sardar Nawabi homicide on 1st anniversary

Halifax Regional Police are encouraging “someone to do the right thing” and come forward with information on the homicide of Sardar Ajmeer Nawabi on the first anniversary of his death.

The 20-year-old died on Sept. 17, 2017, after police were called to 36 Montgomery Ct. in relation to a man who required immediate medical assistance. Nawabi was transported by EHS to hospital where he later died.

Police also took a 27-year-old man and 24-year-old woman — both known to Nawabi — to police headquarters for questioning. The pair, both of Halifax, were arrested but later released without charges.

According to Halifax police, more in-depth testing was required to determine the cause of death even after an autopsy was conducted by the medical examiner’s office. The medical examiner later ruled the death a homicide.

In an interview with Global News in November 2017, Nawabi’s family said he told them he was in trouble just days before his death.

According to Nawabi’s brother, Jonathan, their mother wanted to call police but Nawabi told her not to because “I’m in danger and they’re gonna kill me.”

The family said at the time they were frustrated no charges had been laid.

“He talked with me every day,” Jonathan said about his brother. “He was so sad, and he just cried about his life.”

The family said Nawabi had planned to move to Saint John to be with his family.

In a news release issued Monday, Halifax Regional Police continued to appeal for information in the homicide.

“Investigators believe there are people who have information that could advance the investigation and hope the passage of time may encourage someone to do the right thing and come forward to police with what they know,” the release reads.

Anyone with information is asked to call the integrated criminal investigation division at 902-490-5333 or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

