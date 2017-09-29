Suspicious death of 20-year-old man in Halifax ruled homicide: police

Halifax Regional Police have officially ruled the death of a 20-year-old man in Clayton Park two weeks ago a homicide.

Officers were called to 36 Montgomery Crt at around 1:40 a.m. on Sept. 17 for “suspicious circumstances.”

A man, who required immediate medical attention, was found inside the apartment building. He was taken to hospital by EHS where he passed away.

The victim has been identified as Sardar Ajmeer Nawabi.

A 27-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman – both of whom knew the victim – were taken into custody for questioning following the death but released without charges.

Those two individuals – along with a 52-year-old Ontario woman, also known to the victim – voluntarily went to police headquarters on Thursday afternoon to be questioned.

There are at least five police vehicles here. #Halifax pic.twitter.com/HluU84YnRl — Steve Silva (@SteveCSilva) September 17, 2017

Police say none of the people have been charged in relation to the homicide and the investigation remains ongoing.

Investigators say this is not a random act and police are not seeking additional persons of interest in this matter.

Anyone who has any information about the homicide of Sardar Ajmeer Nawabi is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.