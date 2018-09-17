GO Train passengers delayed as police search for suspect at Union Station

Toronto police say they are assisting the Barrie Police Service in their search for a suspect who boarded a GO Train that arrived at Union Station Monday morning.

Metrolinx spokesperson Anne Marie Aikins said passengers on board several train cars were not allowed to disembark around 9 a.m. while police conducted a sweep for the suspect.

“At no time did it appear that we needed to close Union Station, but it did look a little hectic and disconcerting for many of our customers,” Aikins said.

“The train arrived on time but the customers couldn’t get out of the trains, so effectively it created a delay for them.”

Authorities did not immediately release the reason why the suspect was being sought.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.