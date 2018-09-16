Eastern Townships crash claims 2 lives after car hits pole, bursts into flames

Two people are dead after the vehicle they were in crashed into a utility pole and burst into flames.

The crash happened Saturday afternoon in Saint-Claude, a small community in the Eastern Townships, roughly 170 kilometres east of Montreal.

According to the Sûreté du Québec, the vehicle was travelling downhill on Goshen Road when the driver lost control and slammed into the utility pole, sectioning it in two.

The vehicle caught fire and both people on board were killed.

Firefighters and Hydro-Quebec crews responded to the emergency.

Police were unable to identify the victims. An autopsy will be required.

Police are investigating whether speed may have played a role in the collision.

— With files from La Presse Canadienne