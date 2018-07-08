Two dead, two seriously injured in Montérégie crash

A crash left two dead and two seriously injured Saturday night in Sainte-Martine.

According to the Sûreté du Québec, a vehicle was driving in the wrong lane around 8:45 p.m. and hit another car travelling in the other direction near 555 Saint-Jean-Baptiste Boulevard.

Two of the three passengers of the vehicle travelling in the wrong direction were seriously injured, they were pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital.

Both drivers of the vehicles suffered serious injuries, but their lives were not in danger.

“Both vehicles were travelling at a speed that caused major impact when they collided head-on,” said Beatrice Dorsainville, spokesperson for the Sûreté du Québec.

“We are still investigating the cause of the crash, nothing has been ruled out yet.”

The investigation was ongoing at the time of the report.

— with files from Justin Bulman