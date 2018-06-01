Canada
Driver killed following hit-and-run in St-Isidore

Two men fled by foot from the scene but were arrested early Friday morning.

A 24-year-old man is dead after he was ejected from his car in an overnight hit-and-run in the Montérégie on Friday.

Châteauguay police say two men in a car struck the victim’s vehicle from behind on Route 221 in St-Isidore.

The man’s vehicle ended up in a ditch and police say he was ejected from it upon impact. Police say the man was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

After their car struck a Hydro-Québec pole, the two men fled the scene by foot.

Police say two men were located around 3:20 a.m. in St-Rémi, about seven kilometres away from St-Isidore. They were arrested and taken to hospital for injuries.

An investigation is underway.

Global News