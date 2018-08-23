Transports Quebec worker in critical condition after Hwy. 40 crash

Highway 40 East was closed near Sources Boulevard on Thursday morning after a major collision between a tractor-trailer and a Transports Québec safety vehicle.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) said it happened shortly before 3 a.m. as workers were closing off a construction zone.

The tractor-trailer hit a construction vehicle that was placed to protect road workers. It hurled that vehicle into a pickup truck where a Transports Québec worker was in the bed placing cones on the highway.

The tractor-trailer then hit the median and caught fire.

That Transports Québec worker was rushed to hospital and is undergoing emergency surgery. Doctors fear for his life.

Another worker who suffered severe burns was also taken to hospital along with the driver of the tractor-trailer who suffered minor injuries.

Firefighters battled the blaze on the highway. Provincial police urge motorists to avoid the area as the eastbound highway will be closed until later in the day.