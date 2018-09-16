Junior hockey roundup: Chiefs’ Dale scores hat trick, leads league in points

A round-up of scores involving Okanagan and area teams from Saturday night.

B.C. HOCKEY LEAGUE

Trail 3, Vernon 1

The Vernon Vipers split a pair of home games this weekend including last night’s 3-1 loss tot Trail. Hear what the players had to say about this past weekend of action!https://t.co/aTQcVNrToF — Vernon Vipers (@VernonVipers) September 16, 2018

The Vernon Vipers were bested by the visiting Trail Smoke Eaters on Saturday in 3-1 decision.

Vernon’s Alex Swetlikoff opened the scoring in the first period. However, the home team lost the lead in the second stanza as Trail scored three in a row to take a commanding lead. The Vipers never recovered as the teams were locked in a scoreless third period. The loss leaves Vernon with a 2-2-0-0 record.

The Vipers are back in action on Thursday against Nanaimo. The Vipers’ next home game is September 28 against Wenatchee.

Merritt 5, Salmon Arm 2

Silverbacks score late to make it a 5-2 final. Back in action this week at the showcase! — Salmon Arm Silverbacks (@SASilverbacks) September 16, 2018

What started out as a tight, tied contest ended in a decisive victory for the visiting Merritt Centennials on Saturday.

The Centennials and the Silverbacks traded a pair of goals in the first period. In the second period Merritt pulled ahead with two more goals, including the second goal of the night from Merritt’s Mathieu Gosselin. The final score was 5-2 for the Centennials. It’s Merritt’s third straight win.

Both teams are now getting ready to face-off against Victoria. The Centennials are back in action on Thursday and the Silverbacks on Friday.

READ MORE: Junior hockey roundup: Chiefs beat Coyotes, retain perfect start to season

Victoria 4, Penticton 3

Grizzlies hang on for a 4-3 win over the Vees in a great game for both. Vees fall to 1-2-0-0 on the young season. — Penticton Vees (@PentictonVees) September 16, 2018

The Victoria Grizzlies edged out the visiting Penticton Vees on Saturday in a close contest. The Grizzlies’ Cameron Thompson scored two goals in the contest to push his team to victory. Lukas Sillinger, Luke Loheit and Ryan Sadelin all got the puck in the net for Penticton.

Starting the season on the road, the Vees are 1-2-0-0. The Vees return to action on Thursday against Surrey.

Wenatchee 4, West Kelowna 2

Two PPG from @WenatcheeWild1 in the third spell the end for the Warriors in a 4-2 loss. pic.twitter.com/wv6MHMK2JV — West-K Warriors (@BCHLWarriors) September 16, 2018

READ MORE: UPDATE: Grimwood reinstated as Warriors' head coach, but owner refuses to answer questions

The West Kelowna Warriors fell to 1-3-0-0 on the season as they hosted the Wenatchee Wild on Saturday in a exciting back and forth game. The Warriors’ Mason Richey opened the scoring in the first period. His goal was matched by Wenatchee’s Chad Sasaki. The teams traded goals in the second, and then the Wild finished off the match-up with two more answers goals in the third. The final score was 4-2 for Wenatchee.

West Kelowna is back in action on Thursday against Prince George.

KOOTENAY INTERNATIONAL JUNIOR HOCKEY LEAGUE

Kelowna 4, Golden 2

The Kelowna Chief’s Brody Dale got a hat trick on Saturday to push his team to a 4-2 victory over visiting Golden. The 18-year-old forward, who hales from Quesnel, is leading the league in points with seven goals and six assists in only four games.

The undefeated Chiefs are back in action on Friday when the team hosts the North Okanagan Knights.

Princeton 4, Kamloops 3

The visiting Princeton Posse edged Kamloops 4-3 on Saturday. Austin O’Neil scored a hat trick for Princeton helping the team earn its first win of the season. The 17-year-old from Princeton has scored three goals and tallied an assist in four games this season.

With Saturday’s victory Princeton’s record moves to 1-3. Princeton returns home to host the Revelstoke Grizzlies on Friday.

Summerland 1, Chase 0

Justin Swan scored for the Summerland Steam in the first period and that proved to be all the Steam needed to defeat Chase 1-0 on Saturday. It was also a shutout for Steam goaltender Eric Scherger who deflected 27 shots to keep the Heat off the scoreboard. Scherger was named one of the stars of the game.

The Steam are now heading to Nelson to play the Leafs on Friday.

Revelstoke 11, Sicamous 1

Revelstoke trounced Sicamous 11-1 on Saturday in Sicamous. The Revelstoke Grizzlies scored six unanswered goals in the first period and the Sicamous Eagles were unable to battle back scoring only one goal in the second stanza.

The Eagles are so far winless after four games. The Eagles are heading to Creston to play the Thunder Cats on Friday.

100 Mile House 6, Osoyoos 1

The 100 Mile House Wranglers earned a decisive victory at home on Saturday. The Wranglers scored three unanswered goals in the first period to take the lead. Tyler Badger scored the Osoyoos Coyotes’ only goal of the game and was named the team’s star of the game. It’s the 16-year-old’s first goal in the league in the third game of his rookie season.

The Coyotes now move to 1-2 on the season. Osoyoos is heading home to play the Revelstoke Grizzlies on Saturday.