Junior hockey roundup: Chiefs beat Coyotes, retain perfect start to season

A round-up of scores involving Okanagan and area teams from Friday night.

WESTERN HOCKEY LEAGUE

The WHL’s regular season doesn’t start until next weekend, with eight games taking place on Friday, September 21st.

The Kelowna Rockets will be playing that night, on the road in Kamloops in what will be a home-and-home set against the Blazers. Kelowna will host Kamloops on Saturday, 7 p.m., at Prospera Place.

Eight games will be played next Friday, while 11 will take place next Saturday, involving all of the league’s 22 teams.

During the preseason, Kelowna (0-2-1-1) was winless in its five-game schedule, scoring just 13 goals while letting in 19. Kamloops (3-1-0-0), which has one game left, has a much better record, with the Blazers scoring 16 goals and giving up just 10, second fewest in the league.

The Brandon Wheat Kings (1-0-1-1) surrendered only nine goals, but also have played one less game than Kamloops. The Wheat Kings have also only scored eight goals, though their preseason schedule ends tonight in Moose Jaw. Kamloops closes out its preseason schedule tonight in Prince George (3-1-0-0).

B.C. HOCKEY LEAGUE

Penticton 4, Cowichan Valley 2

Vees defeat the @cowichancaps 4-2 tonight at the Island Savings Centre for their 1st win of the 2018-2019 campaign. @DrewElser13 led the charge with a pair of goals while @jack_lafontaine earns his 1st @GoBCHL win making 18 saves in the process. #veesnation pic.twitter.com/v3m6CV3Yxq — Penticton Vees (@PentictonVees) September 15, 2018

At Island Savings Centre in Duncan, David Silye had a three-point night with a goal and two assists as the Vees (1-1-0-0) scored three times in the second period and outshot the Capitals (0-2-0-1) by a two-to-one margin.

Ryan Sandelin and Drew Elser, with two goals, also scored for Penticton. Jack LaFontaine stopped 18 of 20 shots for the Vees, who went 1-for-9 on the power play. Elser was named the first star while Sandelin was the third star. Cowichan Valley goalie Jack Grant, with 36 saves on 40 shots, was the second star.

Merritt 7, Wenatchee 5

The Merritt Centennials continue to ride the offensive wave and wash past the @WenatcheeWild1 to win their 2nd in a row!

Post Game Report: https://t.co/uQD7hy8OEQ #GoBCHL pic.twitter.com/27pW7oWM6o — Merritt Centennials (@BCHLCentennials) September 15, 2018

At Nicola Valley Memorial Arena in Merritt, Matthew Kopperud had two goals and two assists for the Centennials (2-2-0-0) in this shootout.

Rylan Van Unen, Mathiew Gosselin, Nick Granowicz, Brendan Schneider and Brett Roloson also scored for Merritt. Matt Gosiewski, with two, Brandon Koch, Avery Winslow and Cristophe Tellier replied for Wenatchee (2-1-0-0).

Austin Roden stopped 30 of 35 shots for Merritt while Austin Park (10 saves, 15 shots) and Cal Sandquist (11 saves, 13 shots) split netminding duties for Wenatchee.

Vernon 4, West Kelowna 3

At Kal-Tire Place in Vernon, the Vipers (2-1-0-0) scored four times in the second for a 4-2 lead after 40 minutes, then hung on for the win.

Josh Latta, with back-to-back goals early in the second period to open the scoring, Michael Young and Nicholas Wildgoose scored for Vernon. Willie Reim, with two, and Declan Douthart replied for West Kelowna (1-2-0-0). Reim’s second goal of the night at 19:50 of the third made it 4-3.

Connor Hopkins stopped 38 of 42 shots for the Warriors while Aidan Hosein stopped 19 of 22 shots for the Vipers. West Kelowna was 1-for-4 on the power play while Vernon was 1-for-3.

Latta was the first star, Reim was the second and Young was the third.

Trail 6, Salmon Arm 3

Not our night. Back at home tomorrow to take on the Merritt Centennials in the Shaw Centre! pic.twitter.com/nBvc3O0vmW — Salmon Arm Silverbacks (@SASilverbacks) September 15, 2018

At Cominco Arena in Trail, Levi Glasman had two goals while Diarmad Dimurro had three assists as the Smoke Eaters (2-0-1-0) pulled away in the middle frame.

Tied 2-2 after the first period, the Smokies scored twice in the second to make it 4-2 and didn’t look back. Trevor Zins, Carter Jones, Mack Byers and Hayden Rowan also scored for Trail. Tyson Gayfer, Hudson Schandor and Trevor Adams replied for Salmon Arm (1-1-0-0).

Adam Marcoux made 27 saves for Trail while Devin Chapman stopped 22 shots for Salmon Arm. The three stars were all Smoke Eaters: Glasman, Jones and Zins. Salmon Arm was 1-for-7 on the power play while Trail was 3-for-9.

In Saturday action, Trail visits Vernon, Penticton is in Victoria (1-1-0-0), West Kelowna hosts Wenatchee and Merritt visits Salmon Arm.

WARRIORS GAME DAY! Tonight we host our the Fred Page Cup Champion @WenatcheeWild1 . Tickets available at the Warriors box office! Puck Drop at 7pm LISTEN LIVE: https://t.co/LjUmauF2Un#BCHL pic.twitter.com/hfEpOH3wA8 — West-K Warriors (@BCHLWarriors) September 15, 2018

KOOTENAY INTERNATIONAL JUNIOR HOCKEY LEAGUE

Kelowna Chiefs 2, Osoyoos Coyotes 1

Juanre Naude scored what stood up as the game-winning goal in the second period as Kelowna (3-0-0-0-0) retained its perfect start to the season.

Devin Sutton also scored for Kelowna, making it 1-0 in the first period, while Carter Shannon replied for Osoyoos (1-1-0-0-0) midway through the second to make it 1-1.

Braeden Mitchell stopped 30 of 31 shots for Kelowna while Daniel Paul had a much busier night for Osoyoos in facing 48 shots, stopping 46 of them.

In Saturday’s action, Golden visits Kelowna, Princeton is in Kamloops, Summerland will visit Chase to battle the Heat and Osoyoos travels north to 100 Mile House.

Chase Heat 2, Sicamous Eagles 2

Game ends in a tie after double OT! Great game by the boys — Sicamous Eagles (@Sicamous_Eagles) September 15, 2018

Dallas Stewart and Aaron Plessis scored for Sicamous (0-1-1-0-1) while Cam Watson and Kasey Jackson scored for Chase (0-1-1-0-0), which led 2-1 after 20 minutes. Plessis scored a power-play goal in the third to even the score.

100 Mile House Wranglers 4, Princeton Posse 0

Daniel Allin had the shutout while Kolby Page scored twice in the win for 100 Mile House (1-0-0-0-0). Tristan Williams and Chase Schurack also scored for the Wranglers. Jaysen MacLean stopped 25 of 29 shots for Princeton (0-3-0-0-0).

Golden Rockets 3, Summerland Steam 1

Steam lose 3-1 to @RocketsGolden. — Summerland Steam (@SteamKIJHL) September 15, 2018

Justin Swan opened the scoring to give Summerland (1-2-0-0-0) an early 1-0 lead in the first period, but Golden (2-1-0-0-0) roared back with three unanswered goals. Jared Breitkreuz made 29 saves for Summerland.

North Okanagan Knights 3, Kamloops Storm 0

Alec McLeod scored twice as North Okanagan (1-1-0-1-0) blanked Kamloops. Jett Saharchuk also scored while Austin Made had a perfect outing between the pipes, stopping all 40 shots that he faced. Ethan Paulin-Hatch stopped 26 of 29 shots for Kamloops (0-3-0-0-0).