Mitchell tosses 2 TDs as Stamps take 14th straight against Ticats with 43-28 win

Calgary quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell threw for two touchdowns, including a game-breaking 99-yard strike to Reggie Begelton, as the Stampeders defeated the Hamilton Tiger-Cats 43-28 in CFL action on Saturday.

Calgary improves to 10-2 with its 14th-straight win over Hamilton, which hasn’t beaten the Stamps since September 25, 2011. The loss snaps Hamilton’s (6-6) three-game win streak.

Calgary receiver Marken Michel, defensive back Tunde Adeleke, Terry Williams and Romar Morris also scored for the Stamps.

Hamilton linebacker Larry Dean, rookie returner Shakeir Ryan and defensive back Delvin Breaux Sr. scored for the Ticats, who failed to record an offensive touchdown.

Calgary kicker Rene Paredes was 3 for 3, hitting from 13 and 24 yards twice.

Hamilton kicker Lirim Hajrullahu missed a 43-yard attempt on the Ticats’ first drive of the game, but hit from 37, 28, and 13 yards to finish 3 for 4. He also missed a convert.