Tiger-Cats suffer 14th straight loss against Stampeders

The Calgary Stampeders continue to own the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

Calgary quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell threw for 270 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Stamps to their 14th consecutive victory over Hamilton, 43-28.

An announced crowd of 23,428 fans were treated to a wild football game at Tim Hortons Field on Saturday.

The game included a kickoff return for a touchdown, a punt return for a touchdown and an interception return for a TD as well as two fumble recoveries that were taken back for majors.

The Ticats (6-6) jumped out to a 10-0 lead early in the second quarter thanks to Larry Dean’s 60-yard pick six and Lirim Hajrullahu’s 37-yard field goal.

Newcomer Shakeir Ryan gave the Cats a 16-7 lead midway through the second quarter when he returned a Calgary kickoff 104 yards for a TD.

But Ryan also fumbled while returning a punt less than two minutes later. Calgary’s Tunde Adeleke scooped up the ball and ran for a 20-yard score.

Stamps defensive back — and former Ticat — Emanuel Davis intercepted Hamilton quarterback Jeremiah Masoli to set up Rene Paredes’ 13-yard field goal, which gave Calgary (10-2) its first lead of the game, 17-16 with 2:21 remaining in the first half.

Without injured star receivers Brandon Banks (groin) and Jalen Saunders (knee), Masoli completed 23 of his 37 pass attempts for 210 yards and was intercepted twice.

Both teams traded field goals before the break, leaving the Stampeders with a 20-19 lead.

Tiger-Cats cornerback Delvin Breaux Sr. found the end zone when he grabbed a fumble by Calgary backup pivot Nick Arbuckle and returned it 31 yards.

About four-and-a-half minutes later, Terry Williams gave the Stamps the lead again, 26-25, when he returned a Hajrullahu punt for an 83-yard touchdown.

The game-breaker, however, came with just under four minutes to play in the third quarter, when Mitchell and Reggie Begelton connected for a 99-yard touchdown. That gave the Stampeders a 34-25 advantage, a lead they would not relinquish.

Stamps running back Romar Morris put a cap on the scoring with a three-yard touchdown scamper with 18 seconds to play.

Hamilton next plays in B.C. (5-6) on Sept. 22.