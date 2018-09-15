Pros and amateurs take to Vernon track for national qualifier races

It’s a big weekend in Vernon as the local BMX club hosts the last national qualifying race of the season.

The club has been burning the midnight oil to prepare for a crowd from across the country and the U.S. for the Rattler Nationals.

“I don’t think any of our volunteers have slept in the last week,” Vernon BMX Club president Shylo Orchard said. “We’re making sure everything is ready from signs to partitions to all the prizes and awards and the goody bags that are handed out as well.”

Orchard is also hoping to race sometime this weekend as well, as she’s currently top of her division in the nation.

But running the event is her priority.

“My head is into coaching the riders, developing the riders and parking is my job,” the humble racer, coach and volunteer said.

Falkland’s Nathan Martin is competing at the event as a pro.

“Home track, home track advantage,” Martin said of his weekend races ahead.

Racers are anywhere from two to 73-years-old.

The big event continues through Sunday at Ranger Park at 1900 47 Ave in Vernon.

Qualifiers move on to the nationals in Chilliwack on the weekend of Oct. 5.