Hurricane Florence fatalities: Infant, mother killed in North Carolina

A woman and her 8-month-old child in North Carolina are the first reported Hurricane Florence casualties.

The pair died after a tree fell on their home Friday, according to a tweet from Wilmington Police. The infant’s father was also injured in the incident and transported to hospital.

More than a million people fled the Carolinas and Virginia as Category 1 Hurricane Florence neared. The slow-moving storm is expected to dump as much as a metre of rain and bring a storm surge of up to three metres in some areas.

Identities of the deceased have not been released. Photos from the scene showed a woman, said to be a family member, in tears after learning of the deaths.

A curfew of 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. has been issued in Wilmington, which sits along the coast of North Carolina in New Hanover County. The area has been under a voluntary evacuation order since Monday when the state’s governor urged residents to get out of harm’s way.

“We face three critical threats from Florence: ocean surge along our coast, strong winds, and inland flooding from heavy rain,” Gov. Roy Cooper said.

“Wherever you live in North Carolina, you need to get ready for this storm now, and you need to evacuate if asked to.”

