Man, 18, being sought by police for murder in east end Tim Horton’s shooting

An 18-year-old London man is being sought by police on charges of first-degree murder and attempted murder in connection with Wednesday’s shooting at an east end Tim Hortons.

Police said an arrest warrant was issued Friday morning for Zachary McDermott in connection with the shooting at the Dundas Street coffee shop that left 21-year-old Christopher Clements-Card dead.

Police were called to the scene at 2094 Dundas St. near Industrial Road and Bonaventure Drive around 2:30 p.m. following reports of shots fired.

According to investigators, three males confronted Clements-Card and another person in the parking lot of the business, and during the confrontation, multiple shots were allegedly fired by the accused.

Clements-Card was struck by gunfire and was later located inside the store with a life-threatening gunshot wound, a Middlesex-London EMS official said Wednesday. He was rushed to hospital where he later died, police said. An autopsy was scheduled for Thursday.

The other person was not injured in the shooting, which police believe was not a random act.

Following the shooting, police allege McDermott and two other males fled the scene in a silver four-door sedan, which was later located by investigators. Police say the firearm has not been recovered.

Police have described McDermott as a Caucasian male, five feet nine inches, with a slim build and reddish-blond hair that is cut shorter on the sides.

Investigators said they were also interested in identifying the two other men seen with McDermott.

One is described by police as a black male with black hair in cornrows, the other is described as a white male with dark complexion, short dark hair, and a full beard.

This is London police’s fifth homicide investigation of 2018.

The shooting is the second in the area in as many months. In late August, a man was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries following a shooting in the parking lot of Golddiggers Adult Nightclub near Dundas and Wavell streets,

A 26-year-old man, Dominique Mossel, of London, is being sought by police for several offences in relation to the incident.