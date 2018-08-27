London police search for 2 suspects following east-end shooting

Police are looking for a pair of suspects following a weekend shooting in the city’s east end.

Shortly after 3 a.m. on Saturday, police were called to the parking lot of the Royal Lancaster on Dundas Street just east of Clarke Road for reports of multiple shots fired in the area.

A man was later located at the hospital suffering injuries consistent with a gunshot wound, investigators said.

The injuries were not considered life-threatening, but the victim did have to undergo surgery, police said.

Officers learned there had been an altercation between the victim and the occupants of a white BMW sedan in the parking lot after the business was closed. That’s when the victim was shot, officers said.

The BMW has been found but police are still looking for two suspects who ran northwest from the scene following the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing. Police are asking anyone who has any information or who may have been in the area and witnessed the event to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in online anonymously here.