Shooting in London’s east end sends one to hospital

London police say one man is in hospital following a shooting in the city’s east end.

Shortly after 3 a.m. Saturday, officers were called to the area of Dundas Street and Clarke Road for reports of a shooting.

A man was later found in hospital suffering an injury consistent with a gunshot wound, investigators said.

Police tape and several police vehicles could be seen outside Golddiggers NightClub near Dundas and Wavell streets.

No other information has been released by police.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call London police or Crimestoppers.