London police open investigation following gunshots in city’s east end
The London Police service have opened an investigation following reports of gunshots in east London.
Police say they arrived to the area of Oxford and Third street at around 4:00 a.m. Sunday, where multiple bullet casings were found in the area.
Police have yet to lay any charges in relation to this incident, but believe that this was not a random act. No injuries or property damage have been reported, while the firearm has not been recovered.
As police continue to investigate, they are asking you to contact them or Crime Stoppers in regards to any information that may prove useful to the investigation.
