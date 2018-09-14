Intense footage shows rockslide on popular Greek beach, sending waves of damage

Intense footage of a rockslide hitting a popular beach on the Greek island of Zakynthos shows people running in panic as a large section of a cliff peeled away and came crashing down on the sand below.

At least seven people were injured Thursday after a section of a cliff collapsed on Navagio beach, also known as Shipwreck Beach, narrowly missing a family sitting on the sand and capsizing at least two small vessels.

Videos show two large sections of limestone crashing down, sending large waves onto the beach and overturning vessels.

According to a Reuters report, authorities said no one was missing as result of the rockslide but they were conducting a search as a precaution, in case people were trapped under the rocks.

“So far, we haven’t found any trapped people but we will continue searching,” a fire official told the news agency.

Authorities said most of the injuries people sustained were minor in nature, but one 34-year-old Czech tourist was taken to hospital with a fractured vertebra.

The cove, accessible only by sea, features limestone cliffs towering above the beach of white sand and crystalline water made famous by the wreckage of a small cargo ship washed up on the beach since the 1980s, according to the Associated Press.