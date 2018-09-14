Top three things to do the weekend of September 15

With her weekly pick of fun things to do on the weekend, here is the rundown from Global News Morning’s Kahla Shea.

If you and your kids aren’t tired out — with school back in session and everyone being so busy during the week — here are some family-focused events for you to enjoy together this weekend.

1. Family fun at Fan Fest

Hockey fans big and small will be gathering this Saturday at the fifth annual Winnipeg Jets Fan Fest to kick off the 2018-19 season.

Meet Mick E. Moose, get an autograph from Winnipeg Jets alumni and try your luck in a series of fitness tests in the Winnipeg Jets Combine.

Canadian Forces 17 Wing will also be on hand taking part in the festivities, plus the will be an EA sports gaming lounge, contests, giveaways, food trucks and more.

Admission to the event and parking are free.

2. Celebrating the vegan lifestyle

Winnipeg VegFest is coming to the University of Winnipeg Axworthy Health and RecPlex on Saturday.

The event aims to raise awareness for issues relating to animals, the environment and human health. Organizers say being vegan is so much more than just removing meat from your diet.

“It’s really a celebration of compassion. Compassion for ourselves, to one another, for the planet and for the animals.”

WATCH: Winnipeg VegFest celebrates vegan living

Speakers from Canada and the United States will be leading group conversations and sharing their experiences living a plant-based lifestyle.

Vendors and exhibitors will be on site with food, yoga and meditation demonstrations, children’s activities and more. Everyone is welcome, regardless of what your diet currently consists of.

Doors open at 9 a.m. and admission is free.

3. Focusing on fibres

This weekend marks the sixth annual Manitoba Fibre Festival, taking place both Friday and Saturday at Red River Exhibition Park.

WATCH: Showcasing all things wooly at the Manitoba Fibre Festival

Just in time for the cooler weather, over 70 Canadian vendors will be offering knitted socks, felted slippers, woven scarfs, hand-hooked rugs and other handmade goods and garments.

READ MORE: ‘It’s an incredible substance’: Festival aims to highlight Manitoba wool

The event also includes a fashion show, educational workshops, fleece show and sale and an art show.

Admission is $5. Parking is free. Full details can be found here.