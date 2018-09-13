Ottawa Senators trade Erik Karlsson to San Jose Sharks

OTTAWA – The Ottawa Senators have traded captain Erik Karlsson to the San Jose Sharks.

A deal has been rumoured for months after Karlsson did not sign an extension offer from the Senators over the summer. The move comes on the eve of the first on-ice session at Senators training camp.

In exchange for Karlsson are center Chris Tierney, defenceman Josh Norris and forward Rudolfs Balcers as well as a 1st round pick in the 2020 draft, a second round pick in the 2019 draft and two conditional picks for future drafts.

The Senators have said they are entering a rebuilding period and are planning to go with a young roster this season.

Karlsson has won two Norris Trophies as the NHL’s top defenceman. He was the Senators’ first-round pick in 2008 (15th overall)

With files from Christopher Whan