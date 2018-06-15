Senators suspend assistant GM Randy Lee amid harassment allegations

The Ottawa Senators have suspended assistant general manager Randy Lee amid allegations of harassment, according to a statement released by the club Friday. Lee was charged after he allegedly touched a teenage shuttle driver and made several lewd comments

The statement, attributed to general manager Pierre Dorion, states that “we believe the best way to live our values and enforce our standards of behaviour is to suspend Randy Lee until the allegations against him are ruled upon by the courts.”

According to Dorion, the suspension is effective immediately and applies to both Lee’s work with the Senators as well as their AHL affiliate in Belleville.

We have spent the past two weeks listening carefully to, and consulting with, our community, our fan base, and our partners, to understand their expectations on the matter,” said Dorion.

According to the statement, Lee is to appear in court July 6.