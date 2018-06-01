Senators assistant GM Randy Lee charged with harassment

According to a report from the Associated Press, Ottawa Senators assistant general manager Randy Lee is being charged with harassment following an alleged altercation that occurred during a shuttle bus ride back to his hotel in Buffalo.

AP cites a “person with direct knowledge of the situation” who spoke on the condition of anonymity. According to the report, Lee was arrested Thursday night after he was being transported back to his hotel from a downtown restaurant and bar.

“We have been made aware of Randy Lee’s arraignment in Buffalo,” said the Senators in a statement. “The Ottawa Senators will always hold all members of the organization to the highest standards of behaviour, regardless of the environment in which they operate. To this end, we are reviewing the situation with the greatest of care, and will provide an update as soon as one is available.”

Lee is scheduled to be arraigned in court at some point Friday.

Lee is in Buffalo with other NHL team officials for the rookie scouting combine, which runs until Saturday.

Lee is in his fourth year as assistant GM and has been with the team for the last 23 years.

Buffalo Police Department did not reply with a comment about the arrest or the alleged incident.