Senators trade Mike Hoffman after partner accused of harassing Karlssons

The Ottawa Senators have parted ways with forward Mike Hoffman, whose girlfriend Monika Caryk was accused of harassing team captain Erik Karlsson‘s wife, Melinda.

The Senators traded Hoffman, prospect Cody Donaghey and a fifth-round draft pick in 2020 to the San Jose Sharks in exchange for forward Mikkel Boedker, defenceman Julius Bergman and a sixth-round draft pick in 2020.

The team announced the trade in a tweet Tuesday morning.

The trade comes after Melinda Karlsson filed for a protection order against Caryk in an Ottawa courtroom on May 4. Karlsson has accused Caryk of cyberbullying her by posting hundreds of hateful messages about her and her husband, Erik, on social media.

Caryk and Hoffman have denied the allegations.

“Today’s trade showcases our determination to strengthen the future of the team by improving chemistry, leadership and character in the locker room and on the ice,” Sens general manager Pierre Dorion said in a news release.