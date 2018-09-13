National Citizen’s Alliance plans to host national convention in Halifax

A controversial political organization will attempt to emulate the Liberal Party of Canada and Conservative Party of Canada by hosting a national convention in Halifax.

The National Citizen’s Alliance, a party with controversial views on immigration and multiculturalism, will host a national convention on Nov. 17, according to an event created by the party on Facebook.

The Calgary-based organization is not an officially registered party but has committed to running candidates in the 2019 federal election. The party says it stands up for “Canada’s traditional identity, heritage [and] culture.”

Stephen Garvey, the leader of the party, said in a Facebook post that he will be attending the convention and that a public rally is planned for Nov. 18.

Among the group’s core tenants is the goal of implementing a “strong no nonsense immigration policy that puts the well-being and safety of the Canadian people first and implementing a temporary pause and substantial reduction in immigration.”

Other planks in the NCA’s proposed platform include the ”integration” of new arrivals into the “basic cultural norms of Canada” and a belief that political correctness threatens Canada’s identity and culture.

The party’s website displays statements that are anti-Islam, including a belief that the burka or niqab is not part of Canada’s cultural norms.

The NCA has not been well received during previous visits to Nova Scotia.

Rallies held by the party have been disrupted by protesters, who say that the group’s message has no place in the province.

In May, the Annapolis Valley Apple Blossom Festival banned the NCA from attending the festival after having allowed the organization to take part in the festival’s parade.

“We apologize to anyone who may have felt unsafe at the Grand Street Parade because of this political party’s attendance and derogatory messaging,” said organizers of the week-long festival in Kentville, N.S., in a statement.

“Our Festival strives to be inclusive … and is dedicated to reconciliation.”

The National Citizen’s Alliance marched in the parade while carrying a banner with the slogan, “Save Our Canada!”

“We need to protect Canada’s cultural identity,” said Garvey in a Facebook Live video that was made during the parade.

“Please stand up for being Canadian.”