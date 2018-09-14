Winnipeg fair to offer more intimate, local way to plan your wedding

A wedding show in Winnipeg is trying to help take the stress away of planning for the big day.

Love Local is an alternative to traditional large bridal fairs that is a less overwhelming experience for couples.

Brittany Sandberg of Love Local said the goal of the event is to give brides and grooms a chance to connect with local vendors.

“Our goal is to provide our guests with a more intimate, less overwhelming experience,” said Brittany Sandberg from Local Love Events.

More than 40 local wedding vendors will be showcasing what they have to offer bridal parties.

Sandberg said the event has something for every couple and this year they’ve has added a mock ceremony and reception table for inspiration.

Hair salons will be providing updo’s to help give brides ideas for their big day.

This will be the third year that owner of Mokada Jewerly, Mona Stott, will be participating in the event.

Love Local’s model is the reason she keeps coming back, she said.

“They bring in local vendors who have the same passion and business model,” she said in a Global News interview.

“It’s not about getting every sale, it’s making a connection and a relationship that lasts a lifetime so we gain the trust and loyalty of our customers,” she said.

The event starts on Friday at 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Delta hotel.

Tickets are $12, online, or at the door for $15.