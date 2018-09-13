Canada
September 13, 2018 10:22 am

Police warn motorists of cow on the lamb in Pictou County

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

A Holstein dairy cow is shown on a farm south of Montreal, Tuesday, April 25, 2017

Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press
A A

Police in Barney’s River, N.S., are asking motorists to be on the lookout for a cow that is wandering around the community.

Nova Scotia RCMP say the cow was struck by a car Wednesday night at the intersection of Highway 104 and Highway 4.

READ MORE: Herd of cows chase Florida suspect, helping police make arrest

No one inside the vehicle was injured. Police say the cow ran off shortly after the crash.

Officers are still working on securing the cow, which is black in colour.

READ MORE: Man arrested in connection with string of violent incidents in Bridgewater

The RCMP is asking motorists to be cautious in the area.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Cow
Cow On The Loose
Highway 104
Highway 4
Nova Scotia RCMP
Pictou County
Police
RCMP

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News