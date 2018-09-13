Police warn motorists of cow on the lamb in Pictou County

Police in Barney’s River, N.S., are asking motorists to be on the lookout for a cow that is wandering around the community.

Nova Scotia RCMP say the cow was struck by a car Wednesday night at the intersection of Highway 104 and Highway 4.

No one inside the vehicle was injured. Police say the cow ran off shortly after the crash.

Officers are still working on securing the cow, which is black in colour.

The RCMP is asking motorists to be cautious in the area.