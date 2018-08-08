Cows Chase Suspect
August 8, 2018 8:54 pm

Herd of cows chase Florida suspect, helping police make arrest

By Staff The Associated Press

WATCH: A herd of cows helped officers corral a suspect on Sunday who had fled her vehicle on foot and gave chase through a pasture.

A A

A herd of 16 cows helped police officers in Florida corral a fleeing suspect who bailed out of a car and ran through a pasture.

A Seminole County Sheriff’s helicopter captured the Sunday night incident on video as the crew gave play-by-play to officers on the ground. A crew member offered this nugget to pursuing officers: “If you see a large group of cows, they’re literally following her.”

WATCH: Cows swarm water truck in drought-stricken southern Australia

The cows eventually ran Jennifer Anne Kaufman into a fence, where police were waiting to arrest her.

An arrest report shows the car Kaufman was in crashed during a police pursuit. A second suspect was captured by a K-9 and arrested.

Kaufman is being held on a US$4,500 bond. Charges against her include resisting an officer and drug possession.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

