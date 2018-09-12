Man arrested in connection with string of violent incidents in Bridgewater

A man is facing several criminal charges in connection with multiple violent incidents in Bridgewater, N.S.

Bridgewater Police Services says Joseph Christopher McGregor was arrested on Monday with the assistance of a canine unit.

READ MORE: 1 student sent to hospital after school bus crashes on Old Sambro Road outside Halifax

Police say McGregor was wanted in connection with the assault of a woman known to him.

McGregor was not located after the assault, according to police, and a search warrant was obtained for his arrest.

Officers located McGregor in the Glen Allen subdivision, and he sustained minor injuries while resisting arrest at the Eastside Plaza.

READ MORE: Woman admits to jumping out window to avoid arrest, officer not charged: SiRT

McGregor is facing two counts of uttering threats, one count of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, assault and resisting arrest in connection with three separate incidents.

He has appeared in court to face the charges.