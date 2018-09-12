Crime
September 12, 2018 5:22 pm

Man arrested in connection with string of violent incidents in Bridgewater

Bridgewater Police Services says Joseph Christopher McGregor was arrested on Monday with the assistance of a canine unit.

A man is facing several criminal charges in connection with multiple violent incidents in Bridgewater, N.S.

Police say McGregor was wanted in connection with the assault of a woman known to him.

McGregor was not located after the assault, according to police, and a search warrant was obtained for his arrest.

Officers located McGregor in the Glen Allen subdivision, and he sustained minor injuries while resisting arrest at the Eastside Plaza.

McGregor is facing two counts of uttering threats, one count of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, assault and resisting arrest in connection with three separate incidents.

He has appeared in court to face the charges.

