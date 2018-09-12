Canada
School bus with students on board involved in collision on Old Sambro Road

Rebecca Lau

FILE - A school bus was involved in a collision outside Halifax on Wednesday morning.

A school bus collided with a power pole in Harrietsfield on Wednesday morning, but Halifax Regional Police say there are no reported injuries.

The collision happened on Old Sambro Road between Club and White Head roads.

There were students on board the bus at the time, however police say no one is injured.

Police have closed the road to traffic and are asking people to avoid the area.

The crash also appears to be linked to a power outage in that location. Nova Scotia Power says the estimated time of restoration is noon.

