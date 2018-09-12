Week 1 of Guelph’s Project Safe Semester sees a drop in charges laid

The number of charges laid as part of Guelph’s Project Safe Semester continue to drop as the campaign enters its eighth year.

The numbers provided by Guelph police on Wednesday show a significant decrease in offences during week one of Safe Semester compared with the same time period in 2015.

READ MORE: Waterloo police lay 219 charges in week 2 of Project Safe Semester

The number of open liquor tickets dropped to just four this year, down from 49 in 2015, while public urination fines went to just one from 14.

“We’ve got the message out there that we will be out enforcing laws and bylaws, and that [shows] people are in compliance,” said Const. Josh Fraser.

BELOW: Guelph’s Project Safe Semester week one stats

The campaign sees police team up with the city and other stakeholders in September to address problems in the downtown area on Friday and Saturday nights.

Police close sections of Macdonell and Wyndham streets on these nights. Any vehicles in those sections are ticketed and towed at the owner’s expense.

READ MORE: Guelph police looking for man who offered children rides

Police said drivers are still having trouble getting the message about parking their vehicles downtown during the campaign.

Officers issued 37 parking tickets and towed 20 vehicles.

Safe Semester runs until Sept. 30.