Guelph police begin annual ‘Safe Semester’ campaign this weekend

As students make their way back to the University of Guelph, they will also be filing into the various bars and clubs the downtown core has to offer.

With that comes the return of “Project Safe Semester” until Sept. 30, Guelph police announced on Thursday.

“The project is designed to create an enjoyable environment for downtown patrons, including the expected influx of students, while ensuring public safety,” police said in a news release.

The initiative utilizes a variety of strategies including road closures downtown every Friday and Saturday from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. until the end of the month.

Macdonell Street between the Macdonell parking lot and the West Parkade will be closed. Wyndham Street will also be blocked off between Carden and Cork streets.

There will be no on-street parking within the road closures and vehicles in that area after 10 p.m. will be towed and impounded at the owner’s expense, the city said.

There will also be extended late night transit, extra portable washrooms and more access to taxis.

Safe Semester is now in its 8th year and has resulted in a decrease of various public complaints such as noise, public urination, vandalism, litter and other issues in the downtown area on weekends.

For example, 591 open alcohol tickets were issued in 2012. Police reported only 117 during the campaign last year. In 2012, 141 tickets were issued for public urination and only 31 were issued last year.

“Our goal is to promote public safety and to reduce incidents of alcohol-related crime and disorder that have a negative impact on the well-being of our citizens and businesses,” police said.

Safe Semester is an initiative of Guelph’s Downtown Late Night Task Force.

It includes representatives from the city, transit, police, Downtown Guelph Business Association, the university, the Downtown Residents’ Neighbourhood Association and several downtown businesses.