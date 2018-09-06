Guelph man airlifted to hospital after falling off bike

Guelph police say a man was airlifted to hospital on Wednesday evening after he fell off his bike near Stone Road Mall.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Edinburgh Road and Wilsonview Avenue at around 7:30 p.m. for reports of seriously injured 23-year-old man.

READ MORE: Girl struck while riding bicycle in Guelph, driver charged

Police said the injuries are believed to be life-altering and an Ornge Air Ambulance was called to the scene to airlift the man to a hospital.

It’s not known if the man was wearing a helmet.

Police said there is nothing suspicious about the incident, but would still like to speak to anyone who may have been a witness.

The lead investigator can be reached at 519-824-1212 ext. 7557.