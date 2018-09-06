Canada
September 6, 2018 10:13 am

Guelph man airlifted to hospital after falling off bike

Matt Carty By Reporter  CJOY

Ornge Air Ambulance airlifted a man to hospital after he fell off his bike in Guelph on Wednesday night.

File photo
A A

Guelph police say a man was airlifted to hospital on Wednesday evening after he fell off his bike near Stone Road Mall.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Edinburgh Road and Wilsonview Avenue at around 7:30 p.m. for reports of seriously injured 23-year-old man.

READ MORE: Girl struck while riding bicycle in Guelph, driver charged

Police said the injuries are believed to be life-altering and an Ornge Air Ambulance was called to the scene to airlift the man to a hospital.

It’s not known if the man was wearing a helmet.

Police said there is nothing suspicious about the incident, but would still like to speak to anyone who may have been a witness.

The lead investigator can be reached at 519-824-1212 ext. 7557.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Guelph
guelph air ambulance
guelph cyclist
guelph life altering injuries
guelph ornge
Guelph ornge air ambulance
Guelph Police
Ornge Air Ambulance

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News