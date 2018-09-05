Girl struck while riding bicycle in Guelph, driver charged

The school year is not off to a good start for a young girl in Guelph after she was struck by a vehicle while riding her bicycle on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said the collision happened at the intersection of Edinburgh and Willow roads at around 3:30 p.m.

The 11-year-old girl was struck as she was crossing, according to a news release on Wednesday.

She was taken to Guelph General Hospital to be treated for minor injuries and the 33-year-old woman behind the wheel of the vehicle was charged with failing to yield.

Police are reminding drivers to be more aware of their surroundings as the kids go back to school this week.

Officers also reported some good news on the first day of school as they stepped up their enforcement of vehicles illegally passing school buses.

Police said they did not see any violations during their detail on Tuesday, but added that drivers should pay extra attention to school buses as they make frequent stops.

