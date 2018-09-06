Welly Cask Fest returns to Guelph this weekend

The aroma of yeast and hops will waft around Wellington Brewery this weekend as the Welly Cask Fest returns to Guelph for the fourth year.

It all gets underway Friday night at 950 Woodlawn Rd. and will feature over 25 cask beers and ciders at each of the three sessions throughout the weekend.

There will also be unique one-off creations, guest features from brewers across the province, and one-of-a-kind collaborations, said Wellington Brewery.

“It’s always so much fun to check out all the beers that have been brewed for the event by Wellington and all over Ontario,” said event coordinator, Karyn Boscariol. “We’ve got beers coming in from different breweries in Ottawa, Toronto and some local breweries.”

She is hoping for about 1,500 people to come throughout the weekend.

Two small-batch beers have also been unveiled for the festival: Haskap Berry Saison and Oat Pale Ale with Experimental Hops.

Wellington said Haskap Berry Saison was brewed with haskap berries and an old world saison yeast, and features “tart berry flavours and spice yeast notes with a dry finish.”

Oat Pale Ale with Experimental Hops was brewed with 40 per cent oats and new French hops, and has a “smooth, well-rounded, and soft mouthfeel with a punch of grassy hop flavours including citrus, pine and a resiny hop finish.”

Both beers were released last week in 355 ml cans and are available at the brewery’s store.

“Aside from these ones, we’ve also brewed 20 other experimental beers for this festival,” Boscariol said. “[There is] a lot of new and innovative stuff that we’ve tried out, and really had fun with.”

She added that one of the highlights to the weekend will be the Beer Olympics at each session.

The events in the competition include a stein-holding strength contest and a team event that features a course with beer-related obstacles.

“I think that will be fun. That’s a new addition to Welly Cask Fest this year,” Boscariol said.

Along with the beer, the festival will also feature food trucks and other vendors, live music, a brewery tour, axe throwing, arcade games and other activities.

The three sessions will be individually ticketed at $25 each, which can be purchased online.

The first session is on Friday from 6-11 p.m. and the two Saturday sessions will be 12-5 p.m. and 6-11 p.m.

Tickets include shuttle bus service from downtown Guelph. There are also buses from Waterloo Region and Toronto.

A portion of the proceeds will support Habitat for Humanity Wellington Dufferin Guelph.