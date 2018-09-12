N.B. Liberal leader promises to impose pay equity on private businesses

New Brunswick Premier Brian Gallant says he would impose pay equity on the province’s large businesses if his party is re-elected.

He says new pay equity measures would apply to government and other public sector groups by 2020, and to private firms with more than 50 employees by 2022.

The 2020 deadline would apply to quasi-public organizations, like universities and nursing homes.

The province introduced the Pay Equity Act in 2009, which gave employers time to implement the change, for government and Gallant says an amended act could follow the same process.

The Liberal leader also pledged to raise the minimum wage to $14 and freeze power rates for four years.

Voters head to the polls on Sept. 24.

