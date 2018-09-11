New Brunswickers should be treated like ‘customers,’ Tories say in platform

The New Brunswick Progressive Conservatives have released their election platform, saying taxpayers in the province should be treated like customers.

In the platform released today, the Tories say there would be no new taxes, and promise to reduce wait times for knee and hip replacement surgeries by 50 per cent.

It says a Progressive Conservative government would achieve 85 per cent Grade 2 literacy by 2022, and establish a Teacher Freedom Act that gives teachers and principals the power to choose curriculum plans.

The party also specifically targets several initiatives introduced under the previous Liberal government.

It says they would scrap the Liberals’ school nutrition policy banning junk foods and instead give schools the freedom to choose nutritious food options, and eliminate a school closure trigger that requires a district to study any school with enrolment of fewer than 100 students.

Tory Leader Blaine Higgs says voters should be treated like valued customers, and his government would be transparent and “put the province before politics.”

The platform says taxpayers would be regularly consulted through live online conversations, and an open data portal for all documents released under the Right to Information and Protection of Privacy Act would be established.

The provincial election is Sept. 24.

