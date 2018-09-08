Politics
September 8, 2018 4:02 pm
Updated: September 8, 2018 4:03 pm

N.B. Liberals focus on energy efficiency while Tories commit to special needs kids

By Staff The Canadian Press

New Brunswick Liberal Leader Brian Gallant, right, and wife Karine Lavoie arrive at a campaign stop in Fredericton on Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/James West
A A

New Brunswick’s two main political parties are making big promises regarding energy efficiency and special needs children as the provincial election ramps up.

On Saturday, Liberal Leader Brian Gallant said that if his party is re-elected it will double its investments in energy efficiency programs, promising over $20 million in new annual spending.

READ MORE: All our New Brunswick election 2018 coverage

Story continues below

Gallant says they will double New Brunswick’s investment in the Low Income Energy Savings Program from $2 million to $4 million per year, and increase spending on the province’s Energy Retrofit Program from $20.25 million to $40.5 million per year.

Tory Leader Blaine Higgs, meanwhile, says a Progressive Conservative government will support families with special needs children by investing in a Family Advocacy Resource pilot project.

He pledged $400,000 a year to establish the project, which he says would create four new positions to help families with special needs children connect to the resources they need.

WATCH: New Brunswick literacy rate highlighted on the campaign trail

Also on Saturday, New Democratic Party Leader Jennifer McKenzie announced her party’s plan for economic growth in the province’s north, saying it will bring good jobs and development to the region by increasing funding for roads and highways.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
#DecisionNB
Blaine Higgs
Brian Gallant
David Coon
Green Party
Greens
Jennifer McKenzie
Kris Austin
Liberal Party
NB Election 2018
nbpoli
NDP
New Brunswick
New Brunswick Election
New Brunswick Election 2018
New Brunswick Politics
PCs
People's Alliance
politics
progressive conservatives

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News