Image of Burnaby mail thief caught on doorbell camera

Burnaby RCMP say mail thefts are on the rise and one resident who was targeted caught the face of an alleged culprit on camera.

“I looked at it and I thought,’Oh my god, someone’s trying to steal our mail and packages,'” the homeowner Kevin told Global News. He does not want his last name used.

The footage was shot from Kevin’s doorbell camera last Thursday.

It shows a man sifting through the mailbox outside Kevin’s home.

The thief walks away with what appears to be a padded envelope and other mail.

“His face is literally right in front of the camera,” Kevin said.

He believes his wife’s cosmetics were among the items and letters taken.

Burnaby RCMP told Global News no arrests have been made at this time but they are investigating.

So how do you avoid becoming the next victim?

Police suggest having packaged deliveries sent to your work instead of your home if you know the parcel will arrive during the day or having a neighbour watch for and collect the package once it arrives.

— With files from Sarah Offin