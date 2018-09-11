Staffing set to change as WRHA continues health overhaul

Nurses working in mental health or surgery could be on the move as the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority (WRHA) continues to change the way healthcare in delivered in Manitoba.

The WRHA announced a new set of plans for phase two of their Healing our Health System program on Tuesday.

READ MORE: Hospital wait times are higher, WRHA promises improvements still to come

The majority of those plans revolve around nurses working in mental health at the Grace or Seven Oaks hospitals, as well as those working in surgery at Seven Oaks.

In total, 141 nurses will be offered a chance to make the move to similar departments at the Health Sciences Centre, Concordia Hospital or Victoria Hospital.

The WRHA said the moves could create 73 new positions.

The province said it is continuing its promise of providing any nurse who wants a job an opening in the region, saying it hopes to stay away from layoffs.

READ MORE: St. Boniface emergency department getting an upgrade

That being said, any nurse who is not interested in taking a new position could be served deletion notices.

Lori Lamont, who is the WRHA’s Acting COO, said on Tuesday that the steps — just the latest move in phase two of the program — will make operations more efficient almost across the board.

“The expertise required for the delivery of specialty services has been spread too thinly throughout our region for too long,” Lamont said. “This next wave of consolidation brings mental health resources together in concentrated areas, allowing us to bring patients with similar needs together.”

The changes will take place in December and January.

The WRHA is set to announce “position deletions” for staff (many in mental health or surgery) at Seven Oaks and Grace Hospitals as phase two of Manitoba’s health care overhaul barrels on. The WRHA says it’s still committed to providing jobs to any nurse who wants work. #GlbWpg — Timm Bruch (@GlobalTimm) September 11, 2018