Justice for Our Stolen Children camp to hold “sendoff” potluck and round dance

After 196 days it appears the Justice for Our Stolen Children camp is preparing to leave the west lawn of Wascana Park near the Saskatchewan Legislative Building.

A court order was issued for the 15 teepees to leave the sight on Friday. Five teepees were removed on Monday. Camp organizers are holding a potluck and round dance Tuesday evening, starting at 5 p.m. A Facebook event for the potluck describes it as a sendoff.

READ MORE: ‘It’s disheartening:’ Teepees start to come down at Saskatchewan legislature

Prescott Demas has been one of the main faces at the camp, and one of the people taking care of the camp’s sacred fire since February. He said that the “support” teepees will be coming down throughout the day.

“All I’m saying is the support teepees are coming down. The last teepee to come down is going to be that main teepee if anything,” Demas said.

The court order came after a case involving the camp, the province and Regina Police Service. The camp argued that Charter rights were violated when six protestors were arrested on June 18, and the main teepee was taken down.

READ MORE: Justice for Our Stolen Children camp ordered to leave Wascana Park

The province argued that the camp was violating park bylaws, and police should have abided written requests to remove the camp from the Provincial Capital Commission.

Demas said he wasn’t surprised about the court order to leave, but surprised it took as long as it did.

“This government really sort of ignores everything about this whole thing. It overshadows the issues as to why we’re really here. The whole court case stuff is really what caught media attention,” Demas said.

“Behind all that is why we’re here; the over representation of [Indigenous] children in care, kids in foster care you know, looking at some of those apprehension guidelines and risk assessments. Dealing with some of those issues, those issues are still there.”

Members of the camp met with five cabinet ministers on July 2, calling on major changes to the social services and justice systems. The province told the camp the status quo would remain.

READ MORE: Indigenous protest camp staying put at Saskatchewan legislature after meeting with ministers

Demas said he believes the government knows they are trying to address systemic issues, and not just individual cases.

“When they snuck out here and came out here when Colten Boushie’s mother was here they wanted individual case files. What does that do? That points to the knowledge that you can fix a case here and fix a case here, but it perpetuates that system. That’s not the change we’re looking for,” Demas said.

“It’s a systemic issue and that’s what needs to be looked at.”

Demas said that the camp will continue to try to get back to the table with government.

After being at the camp for nearly 200 days, Demas said it has grown to be a gathering and healing place in addition to a way to raise awareness.