Indigenous protest camp staying put at Saskatchewan legislature after meeting with ministers

The Justice for Our Stolen Children camp met face-to-face with five government ministers Monday after first setting up their original teepee 125 days ago.

Camp spokesperson Robyn Pitawanakwat said the meeting was a success from their perspective as they had a chance to say what they came to say.

Ministers in attendance included deputy premier and Education Minister Gordon Wyant, Social Services Minister Paul Merriman, Justice Minister Don Morgan, Central Services Minister Ken Cheveldayoff and Minister responsible for First Nations, Metis and Northern Affairs Warren Kaeding.

The camp saw this meeting as more of a first step, and has requested a follow-up meeting in two weeks.

“There were so many stories we weren’t able to bring forward. We are dealing with systemic issues, but we recognize that within these systems there are individual stories,” Pitawanakwat said.

“This is a system that needs to change, and we can’t give up one or two names for the government to fix.”

The camp put forward a list of “actionable items” they believe can help address these systemic issues, with a focus on children in social services and the justice system:

Social Services:

Clear data on the number of children in care and duration of care; make this information public. A review of all permanent wards A review of all long term wards, including updating all files to see if any long term wards can go home based on updated information. Demonstrate the use of in-home supervision instead of apprehension. Visit the Red Pheasant First Nation, home of Colten Boushie, as was already arranged. Place a moratorium on adoptions and planned expansion of the foster care system. Demonstrate a reinvestment in families in the biological homes of children. Develop a full report of each child in care, focusing on cultural and developmental needs. Create a review practice for all foster homes in the province. Social workers are mandated to visit children once a month or once every six months; camp wants a similar meeting for homes. A cost analysis for how the ministry is resourcing families so they can stay together, or efforts for reunification, relative to the cost paid to agencies like Ranch Ehrlo.

Justice:

An inquiry into the death of Haven Dubois; or more broadly, an inquiry into police practices and major crimes unit at the Regina Police Service in 2015. Pursue an inquiry into missing and murdered Indigenous men and boys. Review the Police Act and the Coroner’s Act for revisions.

Central Services:

Stop pursuing the takedown of camp and/or a court order to do so.

The camp also requested a provincial round table be established, including all ministries, stating these systemic issues cross into other areas of government like health and asked for a meeting with the roundtable within two weeks.

Until that happens, Prescott Demas said the camp, which now includes 12 teepees, will not be going away.

“That first meeting was just the start of what’s coming. That was just to get our foot in the door and now all these issues come into play,” Demas said.

The provincial government will be holding a news conference in Saskatoon at 2 p.m. to speak about Monday’s meeting.

Global News has reached out to the Regina Police Service for comment on their stance of any enforcement action at the camp.