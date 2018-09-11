Hazard on 16: Man arrested after driving car on to Dartmouth golf course

A 30-year-old man has been charged with impaired driving after he drove his car on to a golf course in Dartmouth Monday night.

Halifax Regional Police say they received a call at 9:22 p.m. that there was a vehicle on the 16th hole of Brightwood Golf Course.

Officers arrived to find a car stuck on an embankment.

“The driver was arrested after the investigation revealed that he was not there for a nighttime round of golf,” police said in a news release Tuesday.

The man is scheduled to appear in court at a later date to face charges of impaired driving, driving with a blood alcohol over the legal limit and property damage.